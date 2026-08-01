Kızılelma had fired the Teber-82 and the Tolun before. On 25 July one of them came out of the inside of the aircraft for the first time.

The latest. Baykar said on 30 July 2026 that its Bayraktar Kızılelma made its first firings from its internal weapons bay, a Roketsan Teber-82 on 25 July from the S2 serial-production airframe, and an Aselsan Tolun on 28 July, both at Çorlu in Tekirdağ. Separately, Aselsan said on 29 July that a Bayraktar Akıncı fired two Tolun-P guided munitions simultaneously and hit in an electronic-warfare environment running seven jammers. Every claim in both accounts comes from the manufacturers.

Why the bay matters

Hang a bomb under a wing and two things happen. The aircraft gets easier to see, and it gets slower.

Carrying the munition inside the fuselage removes both penalties, which is why an internal bay is one of the features that separates fifth-generation fighters and the newer combat drones from the fourth-generation aircraft still doing most of the world's flying. Baykar says the bay lets Kızılelma hold a low radar signature while keeping its speed and aerodynamic efficiency.

The defense analyst Ahmet Alemdar, speaking to TRT Haber, made the sharper version of the point, and it has nothing to do with radar.

At high speed, anything bolted to a wing heats up from the air moving over it. An infrared search-and-track sensor can find that heat without switching on a radar at all, which means an aircraft can be seen while the side looking at it stays silent. Put the weapons inside and that heat signature goes away. Kızılelma carries an IRST of its own.

Alemdar also says Aselsan has built a multiple-carriage rack, SADAK, that puts four munitions on a single station rather than one, and that these can include concrete-piercing and electronic-warfare types. That figure is his, not Baykar's.

What Baykar says happened at Çorlu

Both tests followed the same shape. The aircraft took off from the Çorlu Flight Training and Test Center, flew to the target area, and hit what it was aiming at.

The 25 July shot used a Roketsan Teber-82, fired from the S2 serial-production airframe. Three days later Kızılelma fired a Tolun, made by Aselsan. Baykar's statement describes both as precise hits.

Kızılelma has been filling its magazine one weapon at a time, and the list is entirely Turkish: the Gökdoğan air-to-air missile, the Tolun, the Teber-82, the KGK, the LGK-82, the JET-230 supersonic missile it fired over the sea on 11 July. None of those tests carried the weapon inside.

Two earlier milestones sit behind this one. On 29 November 2025, off Sinop, Kızılelma destroyed a jet-powered target aircraft that had been designated by an Aselsan MURAD AESA radar, using a Gökdoğan beyond-visual-range missile developed by TÜBİTAK SAGE. Baykar calls that the first time an unmanned fighter has destroyed a jet-powered target beyond visual range. A month later, on 27 December, the PT3 and PT5 prototypes flew close formation autonomously, coordinating through Baykar's fleet-autonomy software.

Seven jammers

The Akıncı test is the one with the number in it.

Aselsan said the aircraft fired two Tolun-P munitions at once, and that both hit precisely in an environment with seven jammers operating against them. The munitions carried Aselsan's KARETTA anti-jamming receivers, which are the part of the claim doing the work: a guided munition in a contested electronic environment is only as good as its ability to keep hearing whatever it is listening to.

Neither company said when the test took place, only when they posted the video of it.

Tolun and Tolun-P are written differently in the two accounts, and neither company said whether they are the same weapon in different configurations.

The whole chain is domestic, and that is the pitch

Read the two announcements together and the same fact runs through both. The airframe, the munition, the radar that finds the target, the seeker that follows it and the receiver that keeps it locked while somebody tries to break the link are all made in Türkiye.

That matters commercially. Baykar reported $2.2 billion in exports in 2025, says roughly 90 percent of its revenue now comes from exports, and holds export agreements with 39 countries, 36 of them for the TB2 and 16 for the Akıncı. A platform whose weapons need no foreign export license is a different product from one whose weapons do.

It is also the reason to hold the performance figures at arm's length. There is no ministry confirmation of any of this, no independent observer at Çorlu, and no third party who counted the jammers. Seven is Aselsan's number.