ANKARA

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least one YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria, near Turkey’s southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“One YPG/PKK terrorist, who was plotting an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, was neutralized by our heroic commandos. All measures will continue to be taken to ensure lasting peace and security in the region,” said the ministry in a tweet.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

