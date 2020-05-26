ANKARA

Turkish jets “neutralized” at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in Hakurk region after they were detected by reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The country’s anti-terror operations continue without letup, the ministry said.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

