Donald Trump announced an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas, and set out the order it would happen in: weapons first, Israeli withdrawal following. About 75 minutes later a Hamas negotiator gave the sequence the other way around.

Where this stands. This piece is the record of the night of 30 July 2026, when the announcement and Hamas's first response stood against each other with no text in public. On 31 July Hamas accepted the roadmap in writing and the Associated Press obtained and verified the 15-article text, which shows Israel is not a signatory to it. That is covered in a separate piece linked at the foot of this one.

The record from 30 July. Trump posted on Truth Social on the evening of 30 July 2026 that the Board of Peace, the body set up under UN Security Council Resolution 2803 to oversee Gaza after the ceasefire, had reached what he called a historic breakthrough, covering Hamas and every other armed group there, to be carried out in phases. Ghazi Hamad of the Hamas negotiating delegation said soon afterward that his side will not take any step toward disarmament until Israeli forces leave, that any handover would run through a Palestinian national committee, and that Israel would have no role in it. Israel has issued no confirmation, and the Times of Israel reported that an Israeli office put out a statement saying the disarmament proposal did not meet Israel's demands. Trump thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation, and so did Hamad.

What Trump said

"This is a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan," he wrote. "The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases."

Then the sequence: "As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors."

Read the order in that sentence. Withdrawal is the thing that happens once disarmament is finished, which puts the obligation on Hamas first and Israel second.

What Hamas said

Hamad, speaking to Al Jazeera about 75 minutes afterward, put the obligation the other way.

Hamas will take no step toward disarmament before Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza, he said. Any handover would be carried out by a Palestinian national committee, and Israel would have no part in the process. He said Hamas would implement nothing unless Israel first meets its own obligations under the agreement, and he described the negotiations as difficult and tough.

Those two accounts cannot both describe the same deal. One has Hamas moving first and Israel responding; the other has Israel moving first and Hamas responding. Neither side had published a text that would settle which it was.

Al Jazeera reported it had obtained a copy of a document agreed by Hamas and other Palestinian factions. It did not publish the contents, and Hamas had issued no official comment on Trump's statement itself.

Israel has confirmed nothing

The Times of Israel, citing an unnamed source, reported that an agreement had been signed between Hamas negotiators, the board and the mediating states. The same outlet reported that an Israeli office issued a statement saying the disarmament proposal did not meet Israel's demands. Those two accounts sit against each other, both come from the same outlet, and neither has been confirmed on the record.

Earlier that day, Reuters reported that talks between the mediators and Hamas leaders in Cairo had made rare progress, citing unnamed sources, and that an Israeli official called the proposed terms unsatisfactory. Israeli media reported the same day that Israel opposed the deal under discussion.

So the position is this. The United States says there is an agreement. Hamas describes different terms, and Israel has not said it agrees at all.

Ankara's week

Türkiye appears in this twice, and the two should not be run together.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Khalil al-Hayya, the newly elected head of Hamas's Political Bureau, and his delegation in Ankara on 29 July, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. Fidan congratulated him on the appointment.

Al-Hayya briefed him on Gaza and the West Bank, said Israeli settlement activity and attacks on Jerusalem's holy sites had intensified, and said Hamas was continuing to take a constructive approach to the talks. Fidan said Türkiye would go on supporting the Palestinian cause in every field and on every international platform, and would keep working to hold the Israeli government's crimes on the international agenda.

The account ministry sources gave carries no disarmament terms, no Board of Peace and no agreement.

Separately, Trump named Türkiye alongside Egypt and Qatar as the mediators whose work produced the breakthrough he announced. Hamad thanked the same three. Türkiye is also one of the four guarantor states of the ceasefire framework, alongside the United States, Egypt and Qatar, a role that predates this week. The negotiating sessions themselves have been in Cairo.

Correction, 31 July 2026: an earlier version of this paragraph said no source placed Türkiye as a signatory or a guarantor of any terms. That was wrong when published. Türkiye's guarantor role in the Gaza ceasefire framework was established well before 30 July, and TurkishPress reported it on 7 July 2026.

What continues while this is argued about

Behind all of it sits Israel's genocide in Gaza, a characterization grounded in Türkiye's official position, in the proceedings before the International Court of Justice under the Genocide Convention, and in findings by UN human-rights bodies.

Gaza's health ministry put the toll since October 2023 at 73,335 killed and 174,052 wounded as of 29 July, in figures carried by Anadolu Ajansı. In its latest count, covering the period since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, the ministry recorded 1,214 killed and 3,977 wounded in Israeli strikes, most of them women and children.

The ceasefire that those 1,214 people died under is the one now said to be entering its next phase.