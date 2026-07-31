The governor of Türkiye's central bank has been to Damascus, the first contact at that level since 2010, and an agreement connecting the two countries' central banks was signed on Wednesday.

The latest. Fatih Karahan and his Syrian counterpart Mohammad Safwat Raslan signed an agreement on Turkish lira deposit accounts on 29 July 2026. Türkiye's central bank announced it and then said nothing more, giving no figure for the account, no scope and no timeline. Karahan also met Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Türkiye's ambassador Nuh Yılmaz, and discussed the support Ankara might give Syria in reconnecting to the international financial system.

One account or two

The two Turkish accounts of what was signed do not match, and the difference is not small.

Anadolu Ajansı's English report says the agreement allows the Syrian central bank to open a Turkish lira deposit account at Türkiye's central bank. That is a one-way arrangement, with Syrian money held in Ankara.

Anadolu's Turkish report on Karahan's visit says the two sides reached agreement on opening reciprocal deposit accounts. That is a two-way arrangement, with each bank holding an account at the other.

Those describe different plumbing. A one-way account gives Syria a lira window inside the Turkish system; reciprocal accounts start to look like a settlement channel the two countries could clear trade through. Neither central bank has published a text, and the Turkish central bank explicitly declined to give further detail on the account or its scope.

What it is for, as far as anyone has said

The stated purposes are technical and modest.

Karahan and Raslan discussed institutional cooperation and technical support for the Syrian central bank, and easing commercial and financial transactions between the two countries. In the meeting with al-Shaibani, according to the ANKA agency, the two sides went further and weighed what Türkiye could do to strengthen Syria's integration into the global financial system.

That last item is the ambitious one. Reconnecting a country to the international payment system takes correspondent banking relationships, and those are granted by other banks and their regulators. Whether Ankara can supply that, or only lobby for it, is not something either statement addresses.

The sanctions came off first

This follows a sequence Damascus has been explicit about.

Syria's president Ahmad al-Sharaa told Al Jazeera on 26 July that Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia mediated with Trump last year to lift the American sanctions that had sealed the country off for more than a decade, calling those sanctions brutal and crippling.

Sanctions relief is what makes a central bank agreement possible at all. Until it happened, an account in Ankara holding Syrian money would have carried more risk for the bank holding it than use for the bank depositing it.

The rest of the day

Karahan's visit had a second register alongside the banking.

He and Raslan visited the Turkish martyrs' graves at the Umayyad Mosque and the tomb of Saladin. They toured Old Damascus, the Anbar School and the Azm Pasha residence, and Karahan was briefed on a tourism project on Mount Qasioun, the mountain that overlooks the city.

That is a country being shown to an institution that has not sent anyone senior since 2010.