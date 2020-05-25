ANKARA

The Russian football club Zenit Saint Petersburg celebrated their 95th anniversary of foundation on Monday.

“For 95 years, from 1925 to 2020, Zenit have been a true phenomenon, bringing together millions of supporters from all over the world, becoming the pride of St. Petersburg and one of the most successful clubs in Russia. Zenit have won every national trophy that can be won, as well as lifting the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup,” the club said in a statement.

“Throughout our history Zenit have continuously shined, never losing that forward momentum.”

Besides six league titles in Russia, the blue-white-sky blues have earned 1,188 wins and scored 4,085 goals in 2,896 official matches since 1925.

Zenit moved to the 67,800-capacity Krestovsky Stadium, known as Gazprom Arena, in 2017 to play their home matches at Saint Petersburg.

Copyright 2020 Anadolu Agency. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.