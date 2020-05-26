MOSCOW

A helicopter hard landing killed four servicemen in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Chukotka, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a training flight at 5 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

The helicopter collided with the ground while landing and caught fire, it said

According to preliminary data, a technical malfunction caused the accident.

