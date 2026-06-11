Türkiye's central bank holds policy rate at 37 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee (PPK) of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (TCMB) kept its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, unchanged at 37 percent.
Today's sources: Anadolu Agency (27 items, all Turkish-language wire, summarised in English by TurkishPress).
The Monetary Policy Committee (PPK) of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (TCMB) kept its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, unchanged at 37 percent.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that, after meeting his counterpart Petrova-Chamova in Sofia, the two sides reaffirmed their shared intention to build a new crossing north of Kapıkule, Europe's busiest border gate.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
A bill amending the Expert Non-Commissioned Officer Law and several other laws, including regulations on the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), was approved in the Grand National Assembly's National Defense Commission.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in transport, logistics, and regional connectivity is a concrete reflection of the visionary diplomacy set out by the president.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the Turkish Red Crescent has been etched into the memories of brothers across the region through its work in Palestine, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq, and Syria.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said identity verification processes will be strengthened, unregistered "open" lines closed, and the number of lines that can be opened in one person's name capped.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
A heavy downpour in the eastern province of Erzurum disrupted daily life.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
The European Union strongly condemned the killing of a seven-month-old baby by an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to carry out an independent, timely, and thorough investigation.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said the words of Israel's prime minister carry no value whatsoever.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she intends to support measures at the EU leaders' summit against those occupying Palestinian territories and hardliners such as Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Wheat harvesting and rice planting have begun in the Iraqi cities of Erbil, Duhok, Sulaymaniyah, and Halabja.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said his country no longer regards its traditional dependence on the United States for national defense as valid and will aim to become a self-sufficient defense partner.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
The European Union's long-negotiated and contested Migration and Asylum Pact will begin to apply across all member states starting tomorrow.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
The population of Brussels, the European capital, grew by just 39 people in 2025, remaining almost flat.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he hopes the Armenia-Türkiye railway will open quickly.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
US President Donald Trump said he loves inflation, speaking at a time when the inflation rate has risen to its highest level in three years.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Associate Professor Levent Ersin Orallı of Hacı Bayram Veli University said the dropping of the Halkbank case should be regarded as an important legal gain, closing a roughly ten-year period of legal uncertainty for the bank.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
The Hungary-based low-cost airline Wizz Air saw its operating profit fall 16.6 percent and its net profit drop 99.4 percent in the financial year ended 31 March 2026, hit by the effects of war in the Middle East.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
The balance of foreign-exchange-protected Turkish lira deposit and participation accounts (KKM) fell by 1.3 million lira last week to 311.2 million lira.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the ENHANCER Pro Project will provide 45 million euros in grant support to entrepreneurs across 18 provinces.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
During talks in Warsaw by Defense Industries head Haluk Görgün, Türkiye and Poland held discussions aimed at developing cooperation in the defense industry.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Türkiye's women's and men's national goalball teams both won their second group matches at the World Championship.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Türkiye Weightlifting Federation President Talat Ünlü said the world and European records set by national weightlifters over the past two years have raised hopes of an Olympic medal.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
A health sponsorship agreement was signed between the Türkiye Esports Federation and the Acıbadem Healthcare Group.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Toronto Stadium is preparing to host six matches as one of the key venues of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
Feyzi Filiz, who performed for years as a drummer in Bursa, now works as both a shepherd and a drum instructor in Diyarbakır, the family home he returned to at his family's wish.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said 5.4 million people fled violence and persecution to seek refuge in other countries during 2025.
TRSource: Anadolu Agency
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