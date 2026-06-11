TurkishPress · Daily Brief
Thursday, 11 June 2026

Today's sources: Anadolu Agency (27 items, all Turkish-language wire, summarised in English by TurkishPress).

Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye
Lead · Economy

Türkiye's central bank holds policy rate at 37 percent

The Monetary Policy Committee (PPK) of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (TCMB) kept its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, unchanged at 37 percent.

TR Source: Anadolu Agency →

Also today

Türkiye

Türkiye to clamp down on unregistered mobile lines

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said identity verification processes will be strengthened, unregistered "open" lines closed, and the number of lines that can be opened in one person's name capped.

TRSource: Anadolu Agency

Middle East

World

Economy

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air reports sharp drop in profit

The Hungary-based low-cost airline Wizz Air saw its operating profit fall 16.6 percent and its net profit drop 99.4 percent in the financial year ended 31 March 2026, hit by the effects of war in the Middle East.

TRSource: Anadolu Agency

Science & Tech

Sport

Culture

Humanitarian

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