Liverpool on Monday celebrated the 15th anniversary of the sensational UEFA Champions League victory with an unforgettable comeback against Milan on May 25, 2005.

Almost 70,000 fans in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpic Stadium witnessed one of the most dramatic final matches in the history of the football with 120 minutes game and the penalties.

When the first half ended, Milan fans were quite sure that their team is close to lifting the trophy as Liverpool were 3-0 down with Paolo Maldini’s one and Hernan Crespo’s two goals.

But, the Reds made one of the greatest comebacks in the rest of the match.

In the second half, goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso tied the score 3-3 and the match went into extra time.

The score remained unchanged in the extra time and Liverpool won their fifth Champions League trophy after they beat Milan 3-2 on penalties.

Liverpool’s former manager Rafael Benitez shared his feelings on the club’s website about the sensational victory.

“You don’t even notice. When you win it, you don’t even notice. Even if it was a hundred kilos, you’d pick it up anyway. That’s the easy part. Once you reached that euphoria… that satisfaction and happiness, you enjoy the moment and see everything around you, all the red with so many people with so much passion. After so many years, that’s something wonderful that stays in your memory forever,” he said.

Reds’ former French forward Djibril Cisse who came in as a substitute in the 85th minute of the match said “there were other good moments but by far this is the best because of the whole story.”

”It was a dream come true for me. To take the pen(alty) and win the cup, you can’t beat that. Maybe to be world champion [with France] but I don’t think there’s a better thing than this,” he added.

Cisse scored Liverpool’s second goal in the penalty shoot-out.

