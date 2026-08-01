Ahmet Davutoğlu founded Gelecek Partisi in December 2019 and promised at the launch that it would bring back parliamentary democracy. He is now closing it.

The latest. Davutoğlu published a four-page statement on 29 July 2026 announcing that he is withdrawing from party politics and ending the party's activities, in his words so as not to be part of a polluted political climate. An extraordinary congress on 22 August will complete the dissolution in law. The party's deputy chairman, Mustafa Bilici, says the decision came out of ten days of consultations and that all four of the party's MPs will stay in parliament under the Yeni Yol group rather than move to other parties. Davutoğlu was foreign minister from 2009 to 2014 and prime minister from 2014 to 2016, and was the first of Erdoğan's senior allies to break away and start a rival party.

What he said

"This is not a decision of surrender," he wrote. "It is a decision to distance ourselves morally. This is not giving up on politics; it is a call for everyone to rethink politics."

The rest of the statement is an indictment of the system he had campaigned to change since 2019. He wrote that the separation of powers has weakened and that checks and balances have stopped functioning, and he listed corruption, a lack of merit, polarization and lost confidence in the courts among the country's central problems. Türkiye, he said, needs a revolution in morality, mentality, institutions and politics.

Two practices came in for specific criticism. One is the normalization of politicians switching parties. The other is the appointment of kayyum, government-named trustees who replace elected officeholders, mayors among them. Both, he said, have struck at democratic ethics. He also argued that the presidential system introduced in 2018 opened the way to authoritarianism.

Those are his charges. Not everyone reads the closure that way.

Şamil Tayyar, a former AK Parti MP, put the other case bluntly. "Politics is not done in spite of the people, it is done for the people," he wrote. "Political parties are not associations or foundations. If the nation does not support you, you should not drag it out. I think they made the right decision."

He tried to merge first

The statement reads as a moral choice. The week that produced it reads as a failed negotiation.

Davutoğlu had proposed merging Gelecek with Saadet Partisi and Yeniden Refah Partisi, and the talks failed over disagreements with both, according to the ANKA agency.

He missed the Yeni Yol group's meeting at parliament that Wednesday. By early evening ANKA was reporting that he had decided to quit and would speak to the press the next afternoon. He did not wait. The four-page statement went out about three hours later, the same night.

Yeniden Refah's account fits. Doğan Bekin, the party's deputy chairman and an İstanbul MP, said talks had been held with Davutoğlu on various matters and particularly on a merger, and that after a while it did not happen. "There are of course some issues they are sensitive about," he said.

It was not the first attempt. Bilici says Davutoğlu proposed a three-way alliance with Saadet's then chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu and DEVA's Ali Babacan in 2021, as he remembers the date, and that it found no response at the time.

Bekin, whose party is now in its own talks with Saadet, said Davutoğlu deserved credit and had dissolved his party in a virtuous act. He also said he hopes the people who made up Gelecek will move with them.

Four MPs and the number 20

A rumor went round within hours of the announcement, listing which party each of the four remaining Gelecek MPs would defect to. Two of the four have since said on the record that they are going nowhere.

Bilici told ANKA that all four will continue under the Yeni Yol group, and that a move to AK Parti or any other party is not in question. Sema Silkin Ün, the Yeni Yol MP for Denizli and one of the party's founders, said in her own statement that she will carry on her legislative work in the same group.

There is a reason the answer matters more than it looks. Yeni Yol is a parliamentary group of 20 MPs, built out of Gelecek, Saadet and DEVA. Under the rules of the Grand National Assembly, 20 is the number a party needs to form a group at all.

The decision, and who made it

Bilici's account is that this was not one man's exit. Consultations ran over ten days through the party's presidency board, executive board, founders' board and provincial chairs, on top of months of earlier discussion.

"This was our common decision rather than simply our chairman's own feeling," he said. "We founded our party on principle, and we decided to close it on principle."

Davutoğlu released everyone to decide for themselves whether and where to continue, Bilici said, thanked them and asked their forgiveness.

Silkin Ün, who helped found the party, wrote that she had ironed its flags and sat up until morning writing policy proposals, and that she does not regret a second of it.

The road that got here

Davutoğlu played a major part in shaping the "zero problems with neighbors" doctrine, and was the public face of Turkish foreign policy through the Arab uprisings. He became prime minister when Erdoğan moved to the presidency in 2014, and he was gone by May 2016, standing down as the two men's disagreements over authority sharpened, with Binali Yıldırım named to replace him.

He resigned from the ruling party in September 2019 as it moved to expel him, and launched Gelecek that December on a promise to restore parliamentary rule. Babacan followed in March 2020 with DEVA, the second Erdoğan ally to break away.

By 2023 both were inside the six-party opposition alliance that ran a joint candidate against Erdoğan and lost.

On Thursday, the day after the announcement, Babacan drove to Gelecek headquarters and spent about an hour with Davutoğlu and their delegations. Davutoğlu walked him back to his car.

The congress that formally ends the party meets on 22 August.