António Guterres spent three days on Cyprus this week, the first sitting United Nations secretary-general to go there in about 16 and a half years, and left on Wednesday 29 July 2026 without a joint statement to show for it.

The latest. Guterres met TRNC President Tufan Erhürman and the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides together that Wednesday, for 75 minutes, at the UN residence near Lefkoşa (Nicosia) airport. The three issued nothing jointly and left separately. Guterres then said he has decided to convene another 5+1 conference, with no date set, and that preparation on confidence-building measures, methodology and substance has to come first. He named Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom, the three guarantor powers, as the states whose continued support he is counting on.

The condition he attached

Guterres was blunt about why there is no date.

"I do not want to hold more 5+1 meetings that end without result," he said after the meeting. "I want a successful 5+1 meeting that will lay the ground for reaching a solution."

Asked whether a deadline had been set, he said one had not, and that the work would go "as fast and effectively as possible." He also ruled out the nearest obvious venue, saying no Cyprus meeting is on the calendar for the UN General Assembly session in September.

That is a secretary-general with five months left in office declining to convene the thing he came for until the ground is ready. His second and final term ends on 31 December 2026, and the Security Council began straw-polling his successor on 30 July.

Erhürman came out more hopeful, and with less on the table than reported

The TRNC president's account of the week was more positive than the absence of a joint statement suggests.

"I am more hopeful than I was before the Secretary-General's arrival," Erhürman said at a press conference after the trilateral.

He was also categorical about what does not exist. There is no written plan, no text, nothing of the kind in front of the parties, he said. That matters because Christodoulides had said before the visit that Guterres was arriving with a "very specific plan," a claim the UN never spelled out and which was always his alone.

No concessions were discussed in the series of meetings, Erhürman said, and a Türkiye-TRNC pipeline did not come up concretely. He raised property that belonged to Turkish Cypriots before 1974 and has been used by Greek Cypriots since, and said the problem runs in both directions.

Erhürman met Guterres at the Presidency in Lefkoşa on Tuesday, where he told him that after the experiences of 2004 and 2017 the Turkish Cypriot side is working on what he called a new and realistic method. Guterres called the meeting a demonstration of resolve.

Ankara restated the terms the same day

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry welcomed the effort and repeated the condition it has attached to it all along.

Spokesman Öncü Keçeli said Ankara appreciates the work Guterres has put into the Cyprus issue since taking office. He then said the prospect of a solution will not take shape while the Greek Cypriot side's uncompromising stance holds and while its actions continue to affect regional security. As the motherland and a guarantor state, he said, Türkiye maintains that a just and sustainable settlement can be reached only on the basis of the realities on the island, and on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people.

The TRNC Foreign Ministry welcomed Ankara's statement within hours, and went further on the shape of any settlement. Federation-based models, it said, have been exhausted and have proven their failure repeatedly. Its formulation is two peoples and two sovereign states.

Brussels got a firmer no

The European Union's Cyprus envoy arrived on the island directly after Guterres left, and the TRNC Foreign Ministry met him with its sharpest language yet.

Raffaele Fitto's visit, it said on Thursday, is the latest example of the Union's insistence on inserting itself into the Cyprus question. His appointment came at the Greek Cypriot administration's request, without TRNC consent and with the will of the Turkish Cypriot people disregarded, and it carries no legitimacy. There is no question, the ministry said, of him being treated as a counterpart in any way.

Erhürman's own position is narrower than that and worth separating from it. He said Fitto telephoned him and that the two would meet within a day or two. What he ruled out was a seat, telling the Union it is neither the sixth member of the five nor the second of the plus-one, and that its presence at the table is not in question.

A phone call is not recognition, and the distinction is the TRNC's to draw.

Update, 31 July 2026: that meeting took place at the Presidency in Lefkoşa, and Erhürman set out four specific things he wants from Brussels. Covered in a separate piece linked at the foot of this one.

What the three days looked like

Guterres landed on Monday evening and posted that the UN cannot impose peace, and that only Cypriots, through their leaders, can build it.

On Tuesday he went to the buffer zone, to the anthropology laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, where the remains of people killed on the island are still being identified. He laid a wreath at the UN monument at the former Ledra Palace Hotel, opened in 2024, which carries the names of 187 UN personnel from 11 countries who died serving on Cyprus, and honors the 43 countries that have contributed troops.

That evening the three men ate together in the buffer zone for two hours and five minutes.

The next morning they talked for 75 minutes, and then the leaders left separately.