WASHINGTON

The U.S. expressed its support Sunday for the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the government.

“We condemn the lethal force and severe communications restrictions used against demonstrators,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

“Tehran has fanatically pursued nuclear weapons and missile programs, and supported terrorism, turning a proud nation into another cautionary tale of what happens when a ruling class abandons its people and embarks on a crusade for personal power and riches,” she added.

Demonstrations have broken out across Iran since Friday after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised fuel prices.

