A series of leaked government documents suggest British army has covered up various war crimes committed during campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, local media reported on Sunday.

An investigation by The Times and BBC Panorama found out that “evidence implicating British soldiers in the murder of children and the torture of civilians was covered up by military commanders.”

Military detectives “unearthed disturbing allegations that senior commanders had tried to hide war crimes by British troops in Afghanistan and Iraq,” The Times reported citing the investigation.

