Turkish businesspeople attending a meeting of the Iranian Business Council in Tehran said Sunday they are aiming to significantly increase the trade volume between Turkey and Iran.

Nail Olpak, chairman of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said the goal was to increase the trade volume from $9.5 billion to the level of $30 billion set by the presidents of the two countries.

The 16th meeting of the Iranian Business Council was attended by businesspeople from Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Syria, India, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

