ANKARA

Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Altay Cengizer assumed the presidency of 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference on Tuesday.

The UNESCO General Conference, which is held biennially, is the organization’s highest decision-making body.

“Today I am bestowed upon a unique honor and privilege. This is a great privilege, and as with every privilege, it entails a great responsibility.

“The 40th General Conference will be one of the most important gatherings in the history of UNESCO,” Cengizer told the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

Cengizer will serve for the period of 2019-2021.

