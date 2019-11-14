ANKARA

Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdogan Thursday praised the U.S. counterpart Melania Trump for her hospitality.

“We had a pleasant conversation with First Lady Melania Trump during our visit to the White House, exchanging ideas about the social responsibility projects we are conducting in our respective countries. Thank you for being such a wonderful host,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the White House to hold meetings with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Her wife accompanied the Turkish president during his visit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Read more: Turkey’s first lady lauds Melania Trump for hospitality