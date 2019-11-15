JARABULUS, Syria/ANKARA

Russia, supporting Assad regime in Syria, settled in two bases in Ayn al-Arab previously emptied by the U.S. soldiers, according to local sources.

Russia deployed in Sarrin and Sabit bases, located in the northern district of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, east of the Euphrates River.

The bases were previously evacuated by the U.S. during Operation Peace Spring, Turkey’s anti-terror offensive in northern Syria, according to the information Anadolu Agency obtained from local sources.

