MOSCOW

Russia said on Monday it was “alarmed” by the “dramatic development of events” in Bolivia.

In an online statement, the country’s Foreign Ministry backed Bolivian President Evo Morales, underlining that the government’s was readiness to seek “constructive solutions through dialogue” had been “crushed by the opposition in an orchestrated coup”.

“We are alarmed by the dramatic developments in Bolivia, where the wave of violence, unleashed by the opposition, prevented the completion of Evo Morales’s presidential mandate.

