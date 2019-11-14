ANKARA

Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday for appointing a special envoy in a bid to resolve the political impasse in the Latin American nation.

“I greet and thank brother Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, for naming diplomat Jean Arnault as his special envoy to [engage in] dialogue with all parties and find solutions to the conflicts caused by the breakdown of constitutional order in Bolivia,” Morales said on Twitter.

Guterres hours earlier in a tweet voiced concern over developments in Bolivia.

