TRIPOLI
Libya’s Mitiga international airport in Tripoli was hit by an airstrike Sunday.
Mustafa el-Mecei, the spokesman for the Government of National Accord (GNA) Burkan al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) military operation, told Anadolu Agency warplanes that targeted the airport four times were flown by forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar.
El-Mecei did not provide information about damage at the airport due to the attack.
Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognized GNA.
Clashes have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).