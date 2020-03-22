KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait will impose a partial curfew on Sunday as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to the official KUNA news agency.

The curfew will last from 5 p.m. local time until 4 a.m. (1400-0100GMT), KUNA said, citing the Kuwaiti Cabinet.

Violators could be jailed up to three years or fined up to 10,000 dinars ($33,000), Deputy Prime Minister Anas al-Saleh said.

He said the curfew was imposed “due to non-compliance with the precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus spread.”

Al-Saleh said the Kuwaiti Cabinet also decided to extend a suspension of the government and private

