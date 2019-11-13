ANKARA

Facebook has confirmed a bug amid some iPhone users notice of their camera silently turn on without permission while using the app, according to a Facebook official.

“We’ve submitted a fixed version to the App Store which is already rolling out,” Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen said on Twitter late Tuesday.

There are numbers of users who noticed an unusual behavior of the rear camera that turned on and could be seen behind the main app screen.

But Rosen said “the camera did not capture anything since it was in preview mode”.

