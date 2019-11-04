TRENTON, Canada

Elizabeth May stepped down as leader of Canada’s Green political party Monday.

“As of today, I am no longer leader of the Green Party of Canada,” she said.

The Greens – a political party with environmental issues as its main concern – had a breakthrough of sorts when it won three seats in the October Canadian federal election.

Up to that point, May was the only elected representative of the party in Parliament.

The Green Party was founded in 2001 and May has been leader since 2006.

