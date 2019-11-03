ANKARA

A world-famous American economist urged a constructive way should be found for the sanction bill against Turkey in the U.S., saying “bearing down on Turkey is completely a misunderstanding.”

“The idea of bearing down on Turkey right now is, again, completely a misunderstanding compared to what we should be doing which is solving the region’s problems,” Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development, told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

