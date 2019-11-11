TAL ABYAD/RAS AL-AYN, Syria

At least 198 soldiers of Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) have been martyred in attacks by YPG/PKK terrorists since the launch of Ankara-led anti-terror operation in northern Syria last month.

According to the SNA commanders in the field, a total of 643 SNA soldiers were wounded and one soldier went missing during the Operation Peace Spring.

Yusuf Hammud, SNA spokesman, told Anadolu Agency they will continue to fight YPG/PKK terrorists, who have been ignoring the agreement between Turkey and Russia on creating a safe zone.

